Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
“Keep dreaming of places to go and things to see until we can meet again,” club officials said in new release.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: Valentine Bridge will take place Aug. 25; a Fun Lunch will be held Aug. 26; the group will meet for a monthly luncheon and popcorn bridge Sept. 2; Chat N Canasta will take place Sept. 7; a Tuesday Canasta event will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 8; a TGIF event will be held Sept. 11; and a Couples Night Out will take place Sept. 12.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
American Legion Post. 183 Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold a Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing Saturday, Nov. 14.
Starting at 8 a.m., breakfast plates of sausage, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs will be available for $5 each. Orange juice also will be available for $1. Meals will be served to-go only and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
A prize drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each and are available from any Post 183 Legionnaire member.
For information or tickets, contact Post Commander Walter Saverse at 254-770-8381; Post Adjutant Don Ford Jr. at 254-541-9606; or Larry “Joe” Cavanaugh at 254-527-3205.
Proceeds from the breakfast and prize drawing will benefit the many community programs and scholarships supported by the American Legion.
This year’s prizes include: a Taurus G2C 9MM; Sceptre flat screen television; Power XL Votex air fryer; 30-quart Pelican ice chest; a Saverse Plumbing gift card for $150; a Craftsmam tool belt with tools from Sears; a $100 gift certificate from Steglich Feed & Farm Supply in Bartlett; a $30 meat pack from Red & White Grocery Store in Bartlett; a Roku streaming stick from Falcon Internet; and a 100-pound bag and a 200-pound bag of plant and garden fertilizer from American Plant Food in Bartlett.
