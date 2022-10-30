Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for November are: 11/1 Popcorn Bridge, 11/2 Monthly Luncheon, 11/7 Chat ‘N’ Canasta, 11/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/11 TGIF, 11/12 Couples Night Out, 11/14 Bookworms, 11/15 Popcorn Bridge and Bunco, 11/16 Fun Lunch, 11/18 Trailblazers and Christmas Card event, 11/21 Snack time Mah Jongg, 11/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/26 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 11/28 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Chuck Truesdale presented the program “45 Years of Conservation Voluntaryism with Ducks Unlimited”. He spoke about conserving and restoring wetlands and wildlife habitats for waterfowl and other wildlife. He has served the Fort Hood/Killeen Ducks Unlimited chapter for 45 years. The Colonial Dames gave a gift of $320 to the local Ducks Unlimited chapter.
President Vicki Harlan presented the program “Games Our Ancestors Played”. John Smith believed the colonist should work four hours each day and the rest of the time should be in pastimes and merry exercise. Members of the chapter participated by playing “Our Game,” a word game in which the player tries to spell as many words possible using the same eight letters. Other members played “Shut the Box,” a game that goes back to 12th century France.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers.
The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Brunch will be provided by the hostesses, Tracy Brown, Susie Carlstrand and Kathy Healy. Nancy McBride will present the horticulture exhibit.
Norman Northen, from Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop, will present “Christmas Trends 2022,” which highlights the latest designs for the holiday season.
Members also are reminded to mark their calendars for the dedication of the “Never Forget Garden” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the VFW on Airport Road in Temple.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold its annual fall bake sale and bingo for books fundraiser at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Association members are encouraged to bring their favorite baked items, casserole or canned goods. Cost to participate in the bingo game is $5 per card. Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships and books for children.
The association would like to thank Charles Kimmey and friends for providing for the cookout at the meeting held on Oct. 6. Also, the association would like to congratulate Karen McGregor for winning the drawing for bringing new members.
Elite Vocal Aces Toastmasters Club
The Elite Vocal Aces Toastmasters Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Natural Grocers, 3621 General Bruce Drive in Temple. The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome. For information contact Ellen at elo8742@gmail.com.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.