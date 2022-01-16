Fathers and daughters of Bell County will have the opportunity to fulfill a coveted rite of passage as Temple and Belton have announced that their annual father-daughter dances will take place in February.
Temple’s dance is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“This is our 23rd annual father-daughter dance presented by Extreme Cheer,” said the city of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin. “Dads and daughters will share a night of dancing while creating a lifetime of memories, and daughters will receive a special gift. Light refreshments will be served.”
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time from the Temple parks and recreation website, www.templeparks.com.
“It’s $12 for general admission and $17 for general admission and a carriage ride,” said Nowlin. “Daughters do have to be 18 and under to attend. It doesn’t have to be just (biological) fathers … all father figures are welcome. Professional photography will be provided at an additional cost.”
Belton sock hop
Belton’s 50s Sock Hop dance is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Belton’s dance does not have an age limit for daughters.
“Anybody can come,” said Belton Parks and Recreation Department Coordinator Manuel Zapata. “We don’t have an age limit. It’s typically catered to younger kids, but we’re open to all. It will be a fun dance. We do some crowd games with them, and we also bring in food. We’ll have a DJ and a photobooth. We will hand out prizes for the best dressed.”
There will be no tickets sold at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
“It’s all going to be assigned seating,” said Zapata. “It’s a great event, and we’re looking forward to it.”