Senior Expo

Shelley Williams with Visiting Angels said she was “dressed as a cross between a jellyfish and mermaid” as she interacted with participants from her booth during a previous Senior Expo at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

The 12th annual Senior Expo will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Bell County Expo Center, and the event will feature health screenings, speakers, musical entertainment and immunizations.

dstone@tdtnews.com