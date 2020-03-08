Life experiences like graduate school, mentorships and grant-funded tours provided much of the musical inspiration for The Sencalar/Glassman Quintet’s recently released jazz album, “Realization.”
This is Temple High School graduate Altin Sencalar’s second album as leader/co-leader. The jazz quintet is led by trombonists, Sencalar and Chris Glassman, recent graduates of Michigan State University’s Jazz Studies program.
Sencalar said the group came together in May 2018 and began playing together more often. They won two grants that allowed them to tour East Lancing as an educational outreaching during Spring 2019. Through the grants, after funds were allocated, they were able to save some money and start recording the new album in June 2019.
“So that’s how the actual recording process happened,” he said. “But it was basically inspired because we were able to play so much together by doing these grants.”
“Realization” was released on every streaming platform as of Jan. 17. The album was recorded at Solid Sound Co. in Ann Arbor, Mich. It consists of six originals by Sencalar and Glassman, as well as fresh interpretations of five jazz standards. The album also features former Jazz at Lincoln Center bassist, Rodney Whitaker, a guest appearance by producer Michael Dease, and award-winning young musicians Addison Frei, Nathan Borton and Zachary Adleman. It features arrangements from veteran musicians such as Steve Davis, Jason Hainsworth, Randy Napoleon, and rising star Joseph Herbst.
Sencalar said it was an amazing experience to record with mentors like Whitaker and Dease.
“And being able to co-lead an album with those names I think really shows that we’re dedicated to this music whenever we have those kinds of endorsements,” he said, “because we’re really trying to – not rebrand the music; we just want to contribute to the lineage, because this lineage means so much to us.”
He said the other players on the album are some of the rising stars of jazz, and it was amazing to make the project happen and have the support of those musicians.
Sencalar said the recording process involved multiple layers. He said it’s not just about the music; the narrative also has to be considered.
“In order to grab attention from, whether it be publications or viewers or music blogs or festivals trying to book you, there has to be nowadays a narrative behind your album,” he said.
He said “Realization” is the title track, but the entire album is a review of the cathartic experience of being in graduate school and learning how to be mentored by other people.
“Whenever all those things mushed together we really had to think about what we wanted,” Sencalar said. “And thus, not to have the ridiculous pun, we had realizations about what we wanted out of our career. And many times whenever emerging artists work really hard they have multiple cathartic moments, which in turn results in realization.”
In addition to writing for octet and sextet groups, solo projects and working on his next album or two, Sencalar also plays with groups like The Temptations and The Four Tops. The quintet also presented during the American Trombone Workshop, the nation’s largest trombone conference, this weekend in Washington D.C.
After spending two and a half years in Michigan, Sencalar returned home to Central Texas and began working as an adjunct professor of music at Central Texas College in Aug. 2019.
He said he believes it’s very important to invest your time wisely when living in the Central Texas area.
“I have been fortunate to travel to Europe, to Japan, to other gigs all around the nation… it’s just really important to invest yourself in your career, whether it be science, math, music – I mean, it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “Just make sure you invest yourself and make sure you invest yourself around people who are both experts in the field as well as people who want to be around you.”