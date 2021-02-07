Central Texas Travel Club
Members of the Central Texas Travel Club recently visited the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Gardens in Kerrville. The sculpture garden includes the “Empty Cross” as well as other spiritual sculptures.
The group also toured the YO Ranch, downtown Kerrville and Stonehenge II.
The group has several upcoming tours, including Rio Grande City, Roma and Falcon Reservoir; Brenham and Chappell Hill; Grapevine and Hot Springs, Ark., and P. Allen Smith’s Moss Mountain Farm. Travel tours also are planned for Switzerland and Ireland/Scotland.
For information contact centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or call 254-770-8905.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
President Judy Switzer will present the cultural program.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing measures.
For more information, call Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit bspinternational.org/home.php.
Daughters of the American Revolution awards
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has given Dedicated Service Certificates to Frances McGuyer for 70 years of membership and to Ann Smith for 50 years of membership.
Both will receive special recognition by the State Regent at the 2021 State Conference. Certificates were given out virtually to the awardees.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to all skill levels and offers camaraderie with like-minded people as well as encouragement.
The group occasionally holds workshops and also holds paint-outs at Yettie Polk Park in Belton when the weather is nice.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. The group also is open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been postponed due to COVID-19. Planned activities include: Feb. 8 Bookworms; Feb. 9 Tuesday Canasta; Feb. 12 TGIF Lunch; Feb. 15 Monday Canasta; Feb. 16 Bunco and Stack Time Mah Jongg; Feb. 17 Popcorn Bridge; Feb. 18 Meet and Greet Coffee; Feb. 19 Trailblazers; Feb. 23 Virtual Happy Hour; and Feb. 24 Fun Lunch.
Those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-791-4849.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
Those who do not want to meet in person may join the group via the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join the group. The club’s motto is “We serve”.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
Anyone interested information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.