College graduates
Micaela Mersch of Troy graduated from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in Management
Wilson Whitener of Temple graduates from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill., with a Master of Arts in Philosophy.
College honors
Andrew Heifrin of Temple, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview.
Natalie Tedford of Cameron, Freshman, BS PreNursing was named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview
Kylee Goodson of Belton, Bilingual Generalist EC-14, was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Elaine Armstrong of Copperas Cove, Management was named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Carina Peterson of Harker Heights, Radiologic Technology was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Brekehl Robertson of Milano, Provost’s Honor Roll, Pre-Nursing was named to the Spring 2020 Provost’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Jasmine Hurtado of Temple, Bilingual Generalist EC-50, was named to the Spring 2020 President’s Honor Roll at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Gauge Wiley of Fort Hood was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, Mass.
Shayla Frazier of Harker Heights was named to the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s at Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Elizabeth Riedell of Moody was named to the Spring 2020 Chancellor’s at Troy University in Troy, Ala.
Heather Johnson of Little River-Academy, freshman, a Business Management with an HR emphasis major was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Texas State University in San Marcos