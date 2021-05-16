KILLEEN — Students from Brookhaven Elementary along with staff, soldiers from Bravo Company, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership members from Fort Hood, Killeen and Copperas Cove joined together to beautify the school’s footprint and plant flowers April 14.
Trista Webb, third grade teacher, and Ester Hadley, counselor, led the collaborative effort to help students connect with nature and learn about social responsibility, environmental stewardship and teamwork.
“One team, one goal is how we thrive here at Brookhaven,” Webb said. “Teamwork is number one, and number two, we teach students to give back at an early age. When they get older, it will be inherent to them to continue to give back to their community.”
Students, staff, soldiers and Cen-Tex representatives collectively volunteered more than 65 hours pulling weeds, removing old landscape lining and preparing the site for flowers, soil and mulch.
“As soldiers, it is important for us to be involved with our local community and set an example for youth that one can rise above whatever station they may be in in life,” Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Phillips said. “With a little bit of hard work, one can push forward and do great things.”
With a shovel in hand and flowers in another, third grader Sherard Clark volunteered alongside Staff Sgt. Guillermo White-Garcia and another student to prep a spot for planting.
“I really enjoyed helping them,” he said. “The environment is for everybody and we should all make it beautiful.”
The school is participating in the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership’s Youth Environmental Ambassadors! program and empowering students lead as environmental stewards with their recycling program, energy conservation efforts and beautification project.
Hadley said YEA! is an opportunity for students to build a relationship within their community and inspire teamwork amongst their peers.
“This gives them a sense of pride to see the outcome of their volunteer efforts,” she said. “Together with our partners from Fort Hood and neighboring communities, we can plant the seed amongst our youth that everyone can make a difference.”
Webb added that it also creates a positive change in the school’s culture and a ripple effect on academics.
“If the morale and culture of the school is up, academics will go up and then we are on the same team and trying to get to the same goal to reach our destination,” she said. “If everybody does their own little part to help our community environment, then together, we will make a difference.”
Phillips shared the experience gives soldiers an opportunity to create positive relationships within their community, promote mentorship and selfless service and see the impact of their efforts.
“It makes me feel like I am making a positive impression on the youth that will follow behind me,” he said. “They are future leaders who will realize that they can go out and do great things in their community.”
For more information about YEA!, visit Facebook.com/CentexSustains or email CenTexYEA@outlook.com.