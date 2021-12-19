A local auto enthusiast club took gift giving the extra mile this year, donating more than 100 bags of Christmas gifts to local children.
The Revelators, the club behind the donation, spent three months this year raising funds to purchase and make various Christmas gifts for children at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
Elton Christianson, president and co-founder of the Revelators, said his group had originally signed up to give presents to 30 children. Despite this, Christianson said members decided to take on the task of giving gifts to all of the children following other organizations pulling out.
The group, Christianson said, could not sit back and watch as some children got gifts while others would get nothing.
“Usually one club would get one unit and we chose infant oncology,” Christianson said. “Something happened where people who were going to donate had to back away, so they asked us to do the whole hospital. My soul said I could not say no, so I put my people under tremendous stress for the last three months.”
Each year, Christianson said the Revelators group tries to participate in one big event to help the community, with this year’s being the toy donation. Aside from this event the group also volunteers its time around the community, helping to open food banks and aiding other organizations.
To raise the funds to purchase needed supplies and toys, the group regularly attended events in Nolanville to sell products and ask for donations.
Christianson joked that the 10 members of his club, along with their family members who helped out, were probably not too happy with him at the end due to how much work needed to be done.
To keep costs low members of the club were truly like Santa’s elves, making various toys by hand. Christianson said some children received board games, such as domino sets and tic-tac-toe boards, made of resin by the group.
Christianson said he felt that there was something special about hand making items for these children.
“Sometimes it is easy to go collect money and go buy it at the store … but if you make them something handmade, knowing that it comes from your heart and knowing that someone is thinking about them, it’s special.”
The group also created leather wristbands with the word strength on them, along with Christmas cards, to include in the bags.
Christianson said it was hard thinking of the right words to write in the cards.
“You know it is Christmas, and they are not happy about being in the hospital on Christmas,” Christianson said. “You can’t say merry Christmas to them, you can say happy holidays, because they are not happy. It took us three weeks for us to figure out what to say inside the cards. To let them know that there are people outside their parents that care for them.”
While the process of creating the gift bags was stressful, the satisfaction and reward of making a child happy while they are forced to stay at the hospital was worth it for the group. Christianson said the club has already decided to partner with the hospital again next year, with plans to start earlier in their gift-making process.