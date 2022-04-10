Daughters of the American Colonists
The Abraham Soblet Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists met recently in the board room of the Temple Public Library. Chapter Regent Joan Ervin presided.
Sandy Boyd introduced Justice “Jay” Morris, who retired from the Navy as regional kennel master. Morris spoke about his military experience working with and training dogs for military service. Following his presentation, the chapter presented him with a patriotic quilt made by member Marilyn Covington in appreciation of his military service.
Membership is open to women who descend from residents of America when it was under foreign government as colonies and who served prior to July 4, 1776.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming Newcomers Club activities are: 4/11 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes; 4/12 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/13 Wednesday Canasta; 4/15 Trail Blazers; 4/18 Snack Time Mah Jongg; 4/19 Bunco; 4/20 Popcorn Bridge and Belton Museum Tour; 4/21 Meet and Greet; 4/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knitting, and Monday Canasta; 4/26 Singing Bluebonnets; 4/27 Fun Lunch; and 4/28 Heritage Seekers.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for the April 12 meeting will be Houston Johnson for the Belton Police Department.
Rotarians and guests are welcome to attend the meeting.
Temple Unit NAACP
The Temple Unit NAACP will holds its regular meetings 6-7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month.
The meeting will take place at the old historical Temple Public Library at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Temple Unit NAACP President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. The group’s next meeting will be April 21.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 Highway 53 in Temple.
Topics of the meeting will include the District 8 Conference date change, Club Mystery Trip and May Rally Day.
The hostesses will be Madeline Lambert and Wynona Williams.
Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. For information call 254-742-5431.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
LaVelle Parsons, vice president, will lead a review on the discussion of the Bell Extension Education Association meeting held on April 4.
Project work will continue on the “plarn” crochet mats and Easter surprise tokens for nursing home residents. Members are encouraged to bring plastic bags to be used for the “plarn” project.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of the TEEA will meet 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Group members will work on a simple craft project to be donated and then have pizza for lunch. Those who attend are asked to bring a few dollars to cover the cost of the pizza.
Paper towels that were collected in March were donated to the Ronald McDonald House.
Meetings are open to anyone interested in learning and doing volunteer work for the community, 4-H and the Extension Agency.
Community Emergency Response Team
The Community Emergency Response Team will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Temple Fire Station No. 8, located at 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For information email templecert@gmail.com.
Grief support meetings
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Highway 190 in Temple, is hosting several grief support group meetings.
A Grief Share group will meet April 12 and April 19 at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Grief Journey group will meet 6 p.m. April 12 at the funeral home.
The Compassionate Friends group will meet 6 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home.
A “Memory Box” crafting grief class will take place at 3 p.m. on April 26 at the funeral home.
A Help Heal “Gratitude Journal” craft class will take place 3 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home.
For information contact Savannah Perez at 254-401-1302.
John Birch Society
The John Birch Society will host a workshop, “Constitution is the Solution!,” 6 p.m. April 14, April 21, and April 28 at a private residence at 69 Runway Lane in Temple.
Participants will watch DVDs produced by the John Birch Society during the three-night workshop. Two videos will be presented and discussed each night. The first night will feature “The Dangers of Democracy” and “Enumerated vs. Unlimited Powers”.
There is no charge to attend. For information or to reserve a seat, contact Janice Carter at 409-718-8518 or email jkcarter41@gmail.com.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will meet Monday at the Temple High School Career Center. Members will gather for social time 4-4:30 p.m. and the meeting will be held 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The program topic will be flower arranging. Carol Hajda of Woods Flowers will demonstrate and teach members the basics of arranging flowers. Flowers and vases will be provided. Participants are asked to contribute $15 to cover costs.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
Three group members will present a demonstration on wire-wrapping gemstones. Each presenter will represent a different style of the craft.
A short business meeting also will take place. The group will discuss the annual Gem and Mineral Show to be held Oct. 8-9 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The meeting is open to all rock and gems stone lovers.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will host awards for the CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation on Monday, April 25, at the Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 and RSVP is required by Thursday, April 21. Participants may pre-pay through eventbrite.com.
Two Bell County students will be awarded $1,000 scholarships. Additionally, George Washington will make a special appearance. The special guest will be portrayed by Mark Collins, who is known nationally for his portrayal of the founding father.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
J. Patrick Rick will present “I Don’t Buy Green Bananas,” a book his uncle, Charles Jerry Fox, wrote about two heart transplants (one in 1986 and another in 1990) he (Mr. Fox) received at the Texas Heart Institute in Houston.
Attendees may bring their lunch to this program if they wish and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. The group will practice social distancing and mask wearing is recommended.
For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
