Springtime fashions will be on display during the Salado Creekside Spring Style Show 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the historic Stagecoach Inn.
The event is presented by Sirena Fest, Flourish, Salado Creek Living and the Sirenas of Salado Youth Ambassadors. Styles will be provided by Christy’s of Salado.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the All-Abilities Playground and Park project in Salado. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Tiffany Schreiner, Sirena Fest founder, said the style show theme will be spring creekside wears of Christy’s.
“And obviously we’ll have some Sirena-inspired pieces from Christy’s and Flourish,” she said.
The models will be coming downstairs from the Stagecoach bar into the Sam Houston dining room before making their way back into the bar area.
“So anyone sitting in the main restaurant will get a taste of the style show as well,” Schreiner said. “There will be a runway kind of set up in the Sam Houston dining room for those who purchased tickets.”
Models for the style show will be current members of Sirenas of Salado Youth Ambassadors. The primary mission of the program is to teach high school girls the art of philanthropy.
Emily Jones, chairwoman of the program, said the ambassadors have been involved not only in modeling, but also helping with the promotion of the event, selling tickets and learning the ins and outs of fundraising for a cause.
“We’ve been getting everything donated and sponsored so that each ticket goes to the playground, and we’re just showing them that,” Jones said. “And this is our first event to try to show them how we can raise money by showcasing a business and inviting people.”
She said the program currently has 17 ambassadors, 14 of whom will be modeling in the style show. Jones said they are very excited to have the girls get involved with the community.
“And all of their philanthropic endeavors are going toward helping us build the All-Abilities Playground and Park for Central Texas in Salado,” Schreiner said.
She said coordinators recently met with the playground design group, along with Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny. She said Salado ISD donated nearly an acre of land for the playground, located on Main Street behind the Salado Civic Center. Schreiner said drafts of the playground should be released in the next month or so.