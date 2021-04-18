In honor of Earth Day and Month of the Military Child, Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works – Environmental Division is conducting several Earth-friendly events in April and May, teaching Fort Hood residents about the importance of “going green” to save the world.
“We want residents of Fort Hood and neighboring communities to understand that one simple change can add up and make a difference in our environment,” Christine Luciano, outreach coordinator for DPW – Environmental, said. “Rethink your daily actions at home, work or school and see how you can go green by recycling, conserving and beautifying your footprint.”
In partnership with Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease privatized military housing community, they will be hosting EarthFest on April 23 at Hood Stadium. The drive-through event will include games, activities and prizes. EarthFest will be held from 5-8 p.m.
“Families will be engaged throughout the drive-through with games to highlight the difference between recyclables and trash, giveaways like reusable bags, and seeds to encourage them to reduce plastic waste, beautify their yards, and even free pizza for every vehicle,” Luciano said. “Pizza and family fun is a great combination for a Friday night!”
Fort Hood’s Youth Environmental Ambassador Program is hosting a trash-off between the local schools, encouraging youth to clean-up around their schools and community. The YEA! Program is a collaborative partnership between DPW – Environmental and the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership. The program is supported by Fort Hood’s Child and Youth Services and the School Liaison Office’s Adopt-a-School Program.
They are also having a beautification challenge, encouraging schools to enhance their gardens. Jackelyn Ferrer-Perez, sustainability program manager for DPW – Environmental, said it is a competition and the winning school will receive $200 toward future beautification projects.
Schools in the following independent school districts are eligible to win – Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Belton, Salado, Lampasas, Jarrell, Florence and Gatesville. Homeschools located in Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood are also eligible.
Coming up over the next several weeks, DPW – Environmental is encouraging people to participate in the installation’s composting program, so they can reduce the amount of waste going into the landfill.
“Here on the installation we have a composting program and a lot of people are not aware of it,” Ferrer-Perez said. “The compost is used for beautification projects in our area and used to enhance the gardens.”
Ferrer-Perez said Fort Hood is hoping to create enough compost for use in restoring training areas. To help with that goal, they are opening up composting donations to anyone with a Department of Defense identification card.
Items that can be composted include grass clippings, leaves, fruit and vegetable scraps, black and white newspaper, coffee and tea grounds, printer paper, cardboard, pine needles, pine cones, saw dust, wood chips, hair, dryer lint and more. Questions can be directed to 254-535-8557.
Composting items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday at the Fort Hood Compost Facility, Bldg. 56132 on Clarke Road.
“Leaders of all ages – from the 7-year-old Girl Scout planting a zucchini in a community garden, to the lieutenant colonel with his sons planting trees in the park, and the sergeant with her sons picking up litter – are an inspiration of how easy it is to make a positive impact, not only on the installation,” Luciano said, “but in the Central Texas region and celebrate Earth Day every day.”