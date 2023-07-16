Mental wellness can lower risks associated with stroke and cardiovascular disease and help a person achieve better overall health, according to two Baylor Scott & White psychologists who will be participating in an upcoming Mental Health Awareness workshop, set for July 22 at Wheatley Alternative Education Center, 515 E Ave. D in Temple.
The two-hour workshop will begin at 11 a.m., according to event organizer Caleeah Curley. The workshop is being sponsored by the Temple branch of the NAACP.
Drs. Jeethu Joseph and Alejandra Ferris, the BSW psychologists, will be part of a five-person panel that will discuss mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
A troubled mind can contribute to myriad health problems, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 80 percent of visits to primary care doctors are due to conditions that are caused or exacerbated by unmanaged stress.
Being happy doesn’t just make people feel better, it improves health. It helps folks eat healthier, be more active and sleep better. Because happiness leads to healthier behaviors, it helps stave off high blood pressure and excess body fat, resulting in lower risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease
But, experts point out, maintaining happiness can be difficult in today’s world.
“The percentage of US adults who received mental health treatment increased from 19.2 percent in 2019 to 21.6 last year,” said Lisa George, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Women were more likely than men to have received any treatment.”
Both Joseph and Ferris said more people are getting help for disorders such as depression and anxiety, issues which can get in the way of happiness and good health.
“I think we are seeing a reduction in the mental health stigma and people are getting the help they need,” Joseph said. “During the pandemic, we started seeing people via video visits, and I think these virtual visits have made health care more accessible.”
According to the Temple physicians, people dealing with less anxiety generally do better at coping with stressors.
“Behaviorally, lots of stress can cause sleep issues — sometimes it makes people sleep too much, other times it can deprive a person from getting quality sleep,” Dr. Ferris said. “Stress also can affect how a person eats — they may overeat or hardly eat at all. It can cause a person to gravitate toward unhealthy food. Too much stress can impact relationships, as well as emotional and physical well being.”
Other panelists at the July 22 workshop include Dr. Natasha Dominguez, Dr. Mary Katherine Clemons and the Rev. E Alan Benson.
Curley said the free workshop will be open to people of all ages, and a translator will be available for residents who only speak Spanish.