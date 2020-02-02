The Bell County Museum’s 2020 Spring Lecture Series will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with a presentation from Brian Floca on the process of writing and illustrating children’s books.
This event is done in partnership with the Salado Institute for the Humanities. Following the lecture, Floca will sign copies of his award-winning book, “Locomotive.”
In conjunction with Floca’s presentation, Bell County Museum will debut “Young at Art: A Selection of Caldecott Book Illustrations.” Included with the exhibit is original art from Floca’s book “Locomotive,” his Caldecott medal and an array of items used in his writing process.
“The Bell County Museum is proud to open our 2020 Spring Lecture Series with a world-renowned talent and Bell County native, Brian Floca,” executive director Coleman Hampton said in a news release. “Brian’s work has inspired both children and adults across the world. In returning to Bell County, his presentation will hopefully inspire people of all ages, especially our youth. That is the fundamental goal of this lecture series.”
Floca is the author and illustrator of numerous books for children, including “Locomotive,” winner of the 2014 Randolph Caldecott Medal; “Moonshot: The Flight of Apollo 11”; “Lightship”; and “The Racecar Alphabet.”
His most recent book is a new edition of “Moonshot,” revised and expanded for the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Floca has illustrated Avi’s Poppy Stories novels, Jan Greenberg and Sandra Jordan’s “Ballet for Martha: Making an Appalachian Spring,” Laura Amy Schlitz’s “Princess Cora and the Crocodile” and “Hawk Rising” by Maria Gianferrari.
In addition to the Caldecott Medal, Floca’s books received four Robert F. Sibert Honor awards for distinguished informational books, a silver medal from the Society of Illustrators, and have twice been selected for the New York Times’ annual 10 Best Illustrated Books list.
Floca was born and raised in Temple. He is a graduate of Temple High School and Brown University, and received his MFA from the School of Visual Arts. He currently lives and works in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Bell County Museum exists to engage and educate the community by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the prehistoric and historic heritage of Bell County.
The vision for the Bell County Museum is that all people are drawn to a unique and welcoming museum experience where they can learn about and develop an appreciation for those who have done before, engage with their community of today, and develop a passion to preserve those experiences for future generations.
The museum is at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. Hours of operation are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is always free.