Daughters of the American Revolution
The Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR have answered the call to service for the making of masks to be used during the coronavirus pandemic. Members that are making masks include Caroline Tillman, Katharine Tillman, Amy McCray, Nancy McBride, LaFon Ditzler, Martha Chappell, Shirley Lentz, Andy Phair, Nancy Carson and Sylvia Marrs.
The Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR continues to work on this and other service projects for the Central Texas community using Zoom, phone conferencing and email. The chapter was chartered on April 6, 1904 in Temple. It is one of the oldest chapters in the state and also one of the largest with almost 200 members.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which usually meets 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month, has put meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit BetaSigma Phi.org/History.php.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is canceling its field trips due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the group will meet via the Zoom conferencing website. Those who wish to take part in online meetings are asked to email Lmeeker53@gmail.com and a link will be sent to join the group. The club is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association supports the county, state, and national efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With that in mind, the Tejas Club’s meeting on April 14 has been canceled. All members are encouraged to protect themselves and families through frequent hand washing, social distancing and sheltering in place.
If conditions allow, the next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 12.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.