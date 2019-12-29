Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently held the group’s December Tea event. The Temple High School Polyfoniks performed at the event. Also during the event, Troy Glaser from Rogers High School received the 2020 DAR Good Citizen award.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, has announced upcoming group activities.
The group will meet for Chat N’ Canasta Jan. 6; the groups monthly luncheon will take place Jan. 8; a TGIF lunch will be held Jan. 10; a Couple’s Night Out event will take place Jan. 11; the Bookworms group will meet Jan. 13; the group will meet for Canasta and the Bluebonnets will meet Jan. 14; the group will meet for popcorn and bridge Jan. 15; a meet and greet will be held Jan. 16; and the Trailblazers group will meet Jan. 17.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Women’s Federation Clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Karen Colwick, Bell County Master Gardener, will give a presentation on making rain barrels. Judy Hutka will give a horticulture demonstration.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Kiwanis
The Temple Kiwanis Club will hold a luncheon noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Bethel Assembly of God, 22621 SE H K Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Temple Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Adrian Canady will be the guest speaker.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. An update on the upcoming census will be presented at the group’s meeting on Jan. 2. Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
