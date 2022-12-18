Daughters of the Confederacy

Temple resident Dorene Cunningham Kelsey, right, recently joined the Bell County Chapter No. 101 United Daughters of the Confederacy as a descendant of Francis Marion Dockery, who served with Captain Freeman’s company, C.S.A. At age 94, she is the eldest new member of the Texas Division of the U.D.C. Her daughter, Donna Gott, and daughter-in-law Nancy Kelsey, left, also are members of the local chapter.

 Courtesy photo

