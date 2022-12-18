Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel. There are no club dues or fees or membership requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 12/19 Knit & Crochet and Snack time Mah Jongg, 12/20 Bunco, 12/26 Monday Canasta, and 12/28 Fun Lunch.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The next meeting will take place on Jan. 5. Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at
First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Temple Prince Hall Masonic family
On Nov. 15, members of the Temple Prince Hall Masonic family, which consist of five masonic organizations, donated $500 to Churches Touching Lives for Christ for holiday support. Also, on Nov. 19, the organizations distributed food boxes to Temple community members to help prepare a Thanksgiving dinner.
The members of the Temple Prince Hall Masonic family are James Lodge No. 71, Vernon L. Busby Sr. Chapter No. 147 Holy Royal Arch Masons, Ed Blair Consistory No. 286, Shiphrah No. 54 Order of the Eastern Star, and Rising Sun Court No. 150 Heroines of Jericho.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton, which meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, has suspended its meetings for the remainder of the year. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Gin is located at 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.