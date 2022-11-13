McLane speaks to Newcomers

Drayton McLane Jr., left, and Linnaea Bosiacki, president of the Newcomers Club, pose for a photo during the club’s October luncheon at the Country Lane Senior Community in Temple. McLane spoke to the group about Christian values, ethics and integrity. He shared four things he had once been told to always remember: “Dare to dream, operate out of your imagination, and in everything you do, seek diversity and shake things up.”

 Courtesy photo

