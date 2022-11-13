Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women group will meet for its November luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Army Col. Renita Menyhert, who served as a feature writer and broadcast journalist. Her topic will be “Old Memories Make New Memories,” stories from Margraten Cemetery in Holland. Menyhert has 15 broadcast and journalism awards and is the author of five books.
Those who wish to attend are asked to make reservations by contacting Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254-217-4390.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for November are: 11/14 Bookworms, 11/15 Popcorn Bridge and Bunco, 11/16 Fun Lunch, 11/18 Trailblazers and Christmas Card event, 11/21 Snack time Mah Jongg, 11/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/26 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 11/28 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Tanglefoot TEEA
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Members will hold a Thanksgiving luncheon following the meetings.
Mary Stuessel, Nancy Ubantke and group members will make a Christmas tree art project and stuff 30 bags with personal item to donate to Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Jo Ann Smith has already purchased the supplies.
During the group’s October meeting, members collected personal items and nonperishable food that was donated to the women’s house at Feed My Sheep. The group would like to thank everyone who helped with the BEEA garage sale. The group was able to raise money for 4-H scholarships and clothing that was not purchased during the garage sale will be donated to those in need.
The meeting is open to the public and the group is open to anyone interested in community service and supporting 4-H and the Bell County Extension Agency.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Group members will discuss community service projects and Christmas events in December. Members are welcome to bring finger foods to share.
The meeting is open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
In order to vote, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election. A form of identification is required.
For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday on the board room of the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Denzel Holmes of Belton will review his eighth Western novel, “The Reluctant Ranger”.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the meeting and the Literacy Council will provide drinks. Books for Lunch is cosponsored by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council. For information call 254-774-7323.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees’ annual Christmas lunch and program will take place at noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the ballroom at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Reservations are needed by Thursday, Nov. 17. Cost of the meal is $17 per person and payment can be mailed to Deyette Pauer, 3790 Forrester Road in Temple.
Central Texas Tea Party
Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Charlie Cody.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 586 will hold a Thanksgiving luncheon 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
The chapter will provide the turkey luncheon free of charge to members and a significant other. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Judy Little at 254-913-8568.
This will be the final meeting for NARFE Chapter 586.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. The group will discuss upcoming trips, including plans for next year to travel to Paris and the Normandy region.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel and there are no dues or membership requirements. For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Parkinson’s support group
The Bell County Parkinson’s support group will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
The meeting is open to people with Parkinson’s disease, caregivers and the public. For information contact Gayle at 254-718-4197 or email gayleinbelton@gmail.com.
Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Colonial Dames XVII Century Chapter will meet 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main in Belton.
Jane Debenport will present the program “Heraldry and Coats of Arms.”
Members are reminded to bring a box of Christmas cards, with a separate sheet of stamps for veterans to use this coming Christmas season.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.