Salado is gearing up for spring’s Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival, March 27-28, which will again coincide with the village’s Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival.
Visitors have a chance to take in the Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Salado Winery and Salado Wine Seller, 841 N. Main St. They have a short walk to the Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
June Ritterbusch, owner of the Salado Winery, said sponsors of the two events tend to regard them as a joint festival. The vineyard, which she founded in 2005, hosted its first wine festival in 2009. Last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“In the past we’ve had a few thousand people come,” she said. “I don’t think it will be that many since we are dealing with the coronavirus. We are going to have the vendors spread out and tables, so people can buy a bottle of wine and sit at a table. We’re going to encourage social distancing and hand washing.”
Admission to the wine festival is free, and in the past visitors bought tickets for wine tasting. This year, due to the virus, people will make online reservations for wine tasting, she said.
“But people can buy wine by the bottle and enjoy with their friends,” she said. “Everybody has their preferences. We offer a variety of wine to try and satisfy every wine lover.”
Her winery is one of seven that will be featured in the festival. They are Flat Creek Winery, Valley Mills Vineyards, The Dancing Bee Winery, Fiesta Winery, McPherson Cellars Winery, and Texas Southwind Vineyard and Winery.
As for arts and crafts at the wine festival, she said there will be 15-20 vendors, “a tremendous viewing” of artists and their handmade works from around Texas, including paintings, stone carving and ceramics.
“Some of the artists and vendors haven’t been able to show much because of the virus, so they’ll be really happy if people came out and took a look at their stuff,” she said.
“Delectable food” will be provided by such vendors as Hecho en Queso and Toka Island Grill, she said. There will be lots of snacks, including cheese, chocolate, candy, jerky and kettle corn. The goat cheese vendor, who comes every year, will be on hand, she said.
“This year we’re going to have a podcast team doing a live podcast,” Ritterbusch said. “They’re called Texas Wine and True Crime.”
Brandy Diamond said she and Jaimee Weiss will do the podcast, emcee the wine festival and introduce the vendors.
“We are going to be telling true crime stories throughout the day,” Diamond said. “We’re going to try to keep up the enthusiasm at the event.”
She and Weiss own a Dallas roofing company, Casablanca Roofing, and started their podcast “for fun” in October 2020.
“This is our first live show, so we are very excited,” Diamond said.
For reservations and information visit saladowinefestival.com.
Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival
Sans wine, the Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival has in the past been a similar welcome to springtime in Salado.
The Chamber of Commerce announced that it will again include arts, crafts and music.
Handcrafted items from all over the state will include woodworking, jewelry, original paintings, photography, pottery, toy makers, soap makers, knitting, crochet and embroidery.
For information visit tinyurl.com/ygddjpbj