College graduates
Clint Cepeda of Temple earned a Doctor of Health Science degree from California University of Pennsylvania in California, Pa.
Kelli Su Powell of Temple received a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Fall 2019
Kimberly Lamb of Temple received a Bachelor of Arts in Music degree from Schreiner University in Kerrville for Fall of 2019.
Crystal Sensel of Harker Heights received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Schreiner University in Kerrville for Fall of 2019.
The University of Texas at Tyler announced its Fall 2019 graduates.
COLLEGE OF EDUCATION AND PSYCHOLOGY
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
TEMPLE – Makayla Ann Hernandez.
COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Master of Science in Nursing
TEMPLE – Krystal Ann Knudsen, family nurse practitioner.
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY – Spencer Shelburne, nursing administration.
SOULES COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Master of Business Administration
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY – Spencer Shelburne.
TEMPLE – Aaron Daniel Drysdale, Krystal Ann Knudsen and Rosa Elena Gomez.
Central Texas College (CTC) of Killeen announced its fall 2019 graduates:
Harker Heights: Associate of Applied Science: Sacressya Dawkins, Lydia Kenton, Kimberly Mandell, Cassandra Newton, Teresa Phillips, Dante Porter and Kanedria Wilson. Associate of Arts: Zoëlle Beumer, Clarissa Camacho Bustamante, Katty Cabrera, John Fizer, Brenda Hernandez Garza, Manuel Madera, Noemi Orozco, Kaitlin Paris, Amber Riley and Christopher-Jordan Sanchez Trinidad. Associate of Science: Leilani Evans, Corrine Haynes and Drenea Singer. Certificate of Completion: Mack Johnson, Leanne Robbins and Isidro Yanez. Copperas Cove: Associate of Applied Science: Raisa Adams, Crystal Alvarez, Deontrai Damond, Danika Fitzgibbon, Margaret Gambrell, Ashley Garcia, Alyssa King, Juan Malave, Anthony Rodriguez, Hailey Walker, Alex Wilson and JaˊLisa Hill. Associate of Arts: Renee Bowie, Jaelyn Hall, Rachael Hartnett, Luis Martinez, Jr., Flor Price, Wilmary Rodriguez and Kaylee Welch. Associate of Science: Brandie Fredericks, Jodi Santos Goldsmith and Michael Moylan. Certificate of Completion: Allyson Ruble Anchors, Tiara Battle, Cheyenne Brown, Joanna Edwards, Chris Heyward, Jr., Amanda Hodge, Uriah Kilwein, Julie La Fleur, Rebecca McAdoo, Michaela Medeiros, Alexis Reveile, Laura Samuel and Bonnie Stovall. Gatesville: Associate of Arts: Kendra Anderson. Lampasas: Associate of Applied Science: Kevin Biscoe, Kendal Conner and Ericka Phillips. Certificate of Completion: Samantha Pate. Nolanville: Associate of Applied Science: Steva Christian, Jamie Hoffman and Bobbie Lemley. Belton: Certificate of Completion: Grace Rowell. Temple: Associate of Applied Science: Alexandra Gauna and Lorina Truelove. Certificate of Completion: Winter Dash and Christine Oloro. Salado: Associate of Applied Science: Bret Sellers. Associate of Arts: Clifton Rush.