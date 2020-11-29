A wide variety of holiday favorites will be presented at the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St. in Temple.
The featured performers are vocalists Teri Johnson, Priscilla Santana, Sara Harris-Baker and George and Penny Hogan. David Perez-Guerra is the pianist.
Each of the vocalists will perform several solo selections. The entire group will sing two selections at the end of the concert. Some of the songs to be presented are “Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” “Jesu Bambino,” “O Holy Night,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”
“The Holiday Concert was the first concert the symphony played,” said conductor Thomas Fairlie. “So it has special meaning.”
The concert was first presented in 1994 at Temple High School. It was the result of brainstorming by Fairlie and Don Nelson. Nelson, now deceased, was the marketing director at Scott & White Memorial Hospital. The concert was funded by Scott & White.
“The response was so positive that Scott & White asked us to perform another concert the following year. In March of 1995 the initial board of directors was formed,” Fairlie said.
The concert will not be open to the general public due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will be live streamed on the Temple Symphony website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
The symphony is presenting concerts featuring a small number of musicians this season. The full orchestra has been absent from the concert stage since March 2020. Fairlie assures the public that the orchestra will return to the concert stage once it is safe to do so.
“My primary concern is for the health and welfare of the musicians and those who have supported us by attending concerts for the past 26 years” Fairlie said.
“The experience of listening to and playing live music binds us together in a way that nothing else can. We miss it as much as the audience does,” he said.