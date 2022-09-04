So much was uncertain. So little was known. So much was hoped. Our captain made it clear that our expedition would pass through uncharted waters in the Canadian High Arctic. If successful, we’d be the first ship to cross the Northwest Passage from Greenland to Alaska this year. Sea ice has caused others to fail.
Only the famous polar explorer Roald Amundsen (in 1906) and 184 subsequent ships have succeeded. He reassured us that our National Geographic Resolution with its Class A 5 ice-breaker capability was up to task. She was tested on a maiden voyage to Antarctica last year.
However, no one on this ship, including the captain, had ever done this.
But our sonar, radar, and drones would help these experienced sailors with navigation through ice and shallow areas. Our first challenge came a week later as we got stuck on an ice ridge in the Bellot Strait. His optimism dipped and fears rose that we’d have to turn around as happened in 2014 when a different Lindblad crew on the NG Explorer failed to cross the passage.
Bonnie and I joined this expedition with 96 other adventurous travelers. Many of us were now bipolar (travelers), having been to Antarctica. This expedition embarked at the mouth of the scenic Kangerlussuaq fjord on the western coast of Greenland. During the next three weeks we’d meet inhabitants of the Arctic, and experience glacial and sea ice in all its manifestations. Renown photographers, an archaeologist, a geologist, several naturalists, marine biologists, cultural experts, and representatives of the Arctic Inuit settlements educated us during this time.
First, we stopped at Sisimiut, a unique old whaling port with brightly colored buildings. A whale-bone arch stands near a quaint blue church, the oldest in Greenland. Nearby are a museum and old wooden sleighs. A gentle cold rain set the ambiance as we explored town and visited the hardy locals creating their crafts. Next, we navigated northward along the fjords and craggy coastline to Greenland’s third largest settlement, Ilullisiat, with a population of 4500. Cruising among the giant icebergs of Disko Bay in a small local boat, we learned that these mountainous, sculpted and tabular icebergs break off the Jakobshavn Isbrae Glacier, 24 miles inland. Many are as high as 300 feet and block the fjord for years. The iceberg that sank the Titanic likely originated here.
From Greenland we crossed Baffin Bay to explore the Canadian High Arctic. We were welcomed as the first visitors in two years of Covid restrictions to visit Pond Inlet, an Inuit settlement of 1800 people. We enjoyed demonstrations of their traditional crafts, drum dancing, athleticism, and animal vocalization competitions.
Reaching Dundas Harbour, 75th parallel north, we hiked over the rocky terrain of uninhabited Devon Island to an abandoned Royal Canadian Mounted Police outpost. A few small, colorful plants dotted the landscape of boulders, metamorphic rock, eroded rock, and bogs. However, the graves of two young Constables who committed suicide in different years served as testimony to the despair that isolation here brings.
We continued to navigate the ice-choked channels and sea ice of this Arctic Archipelago. At Jackson Bay, we hiked over desolate limestone cliffs overlooking colorful algae in the shallow terminal moraine of past glaciers. On Somerset Island we visited the last Hudson Bay Company outpost, Fort Ross, abandoned in 1948. Atop the hill, we could see the historically challenging Bellot Strait where Prince Regent Inlet merges with the Boothia Gulf. Before entering Bellot Strait, pods of narwhals magically appeared, moving energetically along the coves and shorelines. We also saw beluga and bowhead whales, a polar bear eating a seal, and several species of birds.
Our greatest challenge was here. Sea ice packed in behind us, making retreat as implausible as going forward. For two days we plowed at 3 knots, breaking ice, and sometimes getting hung up on solid ridges that required some repetitive back and forth runs. The jolts and noise of our hull hitting the ice often awoke us during the night. Once through the Bellot Strait, shallow uncharted waters became the next challenge.
Each Inuit community is unique, but all are striving to re-kindle the languages and traditional ways of their elders and ancestors who have survived in the Arctic for thousands of years. Some helped explorers to survive and eventually discover the Arctic passages that would link the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans. In Gjoa Haven we met with Sammy Kogvik who discovered the mast of Franklin’s sunken ships and led searchers to the site in Queen Maud Gulf. We hiked along the shores and rolling hills of the tundra here in pursuit of wildlife. Musk oxen, geese, and evidence of lemmings, caribou, and foxes were seen. A memorial to Amundsen recognizes his contributions to that community. At nearby Cambridge Bay, the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) works with the community to better understand the Arctic and to aid living there. Many challenges face families and children who had been placed against their will into residential schools by the Canadian government years ago. Consequently, a special “residential healing ground” facility was built to help revive their culture. Cambridge Bay is also experiencing changes related to diamond and gold mining. Unfortunately, Covid-19 reared its ugly head on board and aborted our plans to visit another Inuit community in Ulukhaktok.
In Johanssen Bay, we rode zodiacs along the shores of high rugged cliffs of gabbro, a type of vertically fractured basaltic rock. These rocks are 720 million years old, among the oldest in the world. We could see falcon nests at multiple heights and were pleased to see a couple of falcons in flight. On Richardson Island we hiked four miles through contrasting terrain. Our ascent up the mountain was moderately steep, rocky, barren terrain. The descending slopes were relatively lush with ground foliage (including willow, blueberry, bear berry, fireweed). Our trek ended by passing through some deep bogs before reaching the pink, crushed granite outlined shores of sand and gravel where we met our zodiacs.
Polar bears are carnivorous marine mammals, totally dependent upon the Arctic ice for hunting, breeding, and resting. As such they have become icons of global warming. They require about one large ringed seal every five days to survive. Our captain and staff identified only 45 polar bears total with help from their infrared sensors during our 2500-mile journey. One curious female bear crossed the ice from a mile away to sniff our bow! A couple of others were within observable range, but the majority were not. Similarly, there was a relative (compared with the Antarctic) scarcity of birds, seals, whales, and other wildlife. Among the birds, we identified glaucous gulls, puffins, fulmars, kittiwakes, shearwaters, and geese.
Like Antarctica, the icebergs and sea ice were fascinating, sculpted by the water, waves, and wind. Reflecting skies and water patterns were mesmerizing. Sometimes ice floes swirling over the ship’s wake appeared to pass into a blue-green cosmic hole. Packed sea ice however prevents passage of ships through the Arctic during all but a couple of months. The geologic formations and barren lands were unlike anywhere else. Unfortunately, we were in the latitudes of the midnight sun, so we did not witness sunrise or sunset or the aurora borealis. However, the golden-red eye of the morning sun would occasionally peak through blue-purple clouds, and an amber-violet cast appeared in the late evening sky. Our weather was cold and windy but otherwise unexpectedly nice.
Finally, in the Beaufort Sea, we were able to disembark on zodiacs and play on sea ice, while expedition staff monitored for safety. The thrill of a walk on the same sea ice as the polar bears and seals is inexplicably special.
As we passed through the Bering Strait, which separates the Seward Peninsula of Alaska from the Chukchi Peninsula of Russia, toward Nome, we celebrated our successful crossing of the Northwest Passage. More importantly, we reflected upon this unique ecosystem, the people who live here, and the explorers who faced incredible hardship and death to find a passage through it. Unfortunately, the Arctic Ocean is warming at 3.8 times faster than the rest of our planet. The sights, sounds, and scenes of the Arctic will remain with those of us fortunate to experience them. Let’s hope that we can preserve this special part of Earth, for the enjoyment of future generations and for those species, including us, who depend upon the ice.
Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional travel series by Dr. Robert Burke, a local retired pediatrician and author of the “Buddy the Globetrotter” travel series. For more information visit chrogalipress.com.