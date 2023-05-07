The Salado Film Squad at Salado High School is the next generation of documentarians.
Since the program began in 2014, its students have premiered 19 films at the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival where they have garnered seven state championships.
“This year we have a small team, but it’s the most gifted team I’ve ever had,” Tim Cook, the film teacher at Salado High School, told the Telegram. “In Film I, I give them several projects that teach them basic film editing, and by the time they’re finished, they will be able to make any video. When they go to Film II, III and IV … they take on a bigger project.”
That project is a seven-minute documentary that requires months of preparation, shooting and editing.
“In August, we decided to do the Salado tornado from the storm on April 12, 2022 as our project,” Kirbee Webb, a Salado High School junior, said. “It required a lot of research, so we looked back at videos, weathercasts and newspaper articles.”
It also required conducting several interviews with Salado-area residents impacted by the EF-3 tornado.
“We went around and talked to many people at the high school that were affected. Then we delved into the community,” Cook, who also is the speech and debate teacher at Salado High School, said. “Then Kirbee narrowed it down, because we didn’t want to have just another broad story on a tornado. Instead, we went with a unique story.”
Their story stemmed from KWTX meteorologist Brady Taylor who had been covering the storm live on the air when his wife sent him a text message about how their family friends, Michelle and Josh Light, had just lost their home to the tornado.
Although most of the Light family were at Salado High School for their eldest son’s baseball game, their younger son was home alone during the time of impact. He escaped without any significant injuries.
Her video, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/40Z78PK, followed the Light family’s efforts to get to their son.
Cook noted how Webb — who interviewed Taylor and the Light family — hit a snag as their deadline neared.
“Her film had over one terabyte worth of footage and when her external hard drive hit 99.9% capacity it locked up,” he said. “So four hours before we had to submit, we were in panic mode. But we salvaged what we could, put it together and got it done.”
Despite the last-minute anxiety, Webb, 17, still enjoyed the process and the skills she learned along the way.
“My least favorite part is the editing, but I would definitely say that I have improved a lot since last year,” she said. “With an upgraded software system I got to learn some new things to make our films look better.”
Cook gave her more credit.
“She’s actually better than me at a couple of things, like how to make the picture perfectly fit into the frame. She’s gotten really good at that,” he said. “I’ll actually hand her my computer when I’m working on a project and say, ‘Help me. Can you fix this picture a little better than I can.’”
Both Cook and Webb are eager to begin preparations for their next film and are thankful for all of the support the Salado Film Squad has received.
“We don’t have the perfect amount of equipment nor an audio/visual studio, but we’re thankful that Salado High School, a small 4A school, has been gifted by the community, the school board and administration with a lot of wonderful technology. We would not have a film team if we didn’t have some of these toys.”