One Academy Independent School District mom has taken it upon herself to implement fun educational activities at home as her children continue remote learning during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Homeschooling) definitely has been challenging in a number of different ways. But I’ve been trying to also have them do some activities in a learning manner they don’t normally get to do at school,” Jocylin Francis said. “I have a son who is working on an Eagle Scout project and learning German, a daughter who started playing around with an animation program, and another son who is working his way into Python — a computer programming language.”
The 43-year-old — whose children are aged 11, 13 and 15 — stressed how she also is working dedicated fitness and exercise times into their daily routines.
“I have them get out and get some exercise every day, since we live really close to a park … Whether they get on their bike, take a walk or go for a run. Just go out and get some vitamin D,” Francis said. “We’re just trying to fight some cabin fever by having as many normal activities for them.”
Francis said she understands how the transition to remote learning has been challenging for her children, and said her family recently adopted a 10-week old miniature schnauzer named Dakota.
She detailed how one of the biggest challenges came at the beginning of the transition to remote learning when schools were still fine-tuning the curriculum.
“My kids are at three different schools in the district and each school has its different approach on how they want to get things done and over the time and over the weeks that has changed,” Francis said.
But Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott is happy to see mothers in Bell County taking their child’s education head-on.
“Whether you have remote learning or traditional learning, it doesn’t change the fact that they are still the child’s first teacher. I’ve always said that and I’ve believed that from day one,” Ott said. “A parent has an opportunity to influence a child on a more regular basis on far reaching issues and mold and develop children not just academically but socially, emotionally and everything else.”
Ott noted how parents and teachers essentially have a partnership.
“I look at public school teachers as their partners and so I feel like we have great partners in our community. They’re very supportive of education and they are giving the world their very best job and our job is to partner with them and support that process.”