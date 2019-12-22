Cotton Country Club in Granger is helping families get into the spirit of the season with Christmas on Main Street, an event filled with holiday fun and treats.
The ongoing event began Friday and will continue 6-9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow in the Cotton Country Club Courtyard, 212 E. Davilla Street.
The family-friendly event offers Christmas music and lights, games, holiday treat decorating, games and crafts, hot cocoa and funnel cakes, and chances to take selfies with Santa and Rudolph.
Christmas on Main Street is a donation-based event to assist the Granger Main Street Revitalization Project. The restaurant and dance hall will be open for dining and dancing.
Cotton Country Club is a family-oriented 1990s dancehall offering traditional country and western music for those who love to two step and waltz. The venue also offers a full-service bar and restaurant.
For more information, call 512-859-0700 or visit cccgranger.com.