Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Monday at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $20 per person and RSVP was required by Thursday, May 12.
Attendees will start gathering at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Anthony Triola, a U.S. Army veteran. His topic will be “Putin’s Plan for America”. Triola served as the Russian Ground Officer for the European Command as well as an adjunct professor of Russian History and Russian Military History at the Regional Joint Intelligence Training Facility, RAF Molesworth, England. He has been teaching Russian History at Senior University, Georgetown for the past four years and was sought after to support the Aerial Recovery Group in leading the Ukraine orphan rescue mission with timely Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) in order to provide indications and warning up to the moment of risk assessment, route clearance, and enemy front-line trace in order to keep rescue volunteers safe within the battle space.
This will be the group’s last meeting until August 15. For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Bell County Retired School Employee Association
The Bell County Retired School Employee Association’s membership drive is underway for the 2022-2023 year. Dues are $10 locally and $35 for state. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or via PayPal at PayPal.me/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com, or Membership Chairwoman Karen McGregor, at missusa78@aol.com. Any member who brings in two new members will be included in a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to Pignettis restaurant. The drawing will be held on Sept. 1.
The group’s final meeting and luncheon for the school year was held at Country Lane Senior Community with 72 attendees. The Rusty Dusters provided entertainment with dance routines.
Group members are reminded that May 18 is the District 12 TRTA at the Educational Service Center in Waco. Also, an Executive Board retreat will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 2 at the Temple ISD Administration building with officers and chairs.
Group members need to keep track of their volunteer hours and email the totals to Paul Parker monthly at pfparker67@gmail.com.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters funeral home
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is hosting several support groups.
Widows and Widowers Connections meets at 6 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Compassionate Friends meets at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. A dementia and Alzheimer’s disease support group meets at 6 p.m. every Friday. Donuts and Discussions are held at 7:30 a.m. every second Wednesday of the month. A Grief Share group meets at 6 p.m. every Monday.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for May are: 5/16 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 5/17 Bunco, 5/18 Popcorn Bridge, 5/20 Trailblazers, 5/23 Well-Read Women, Crocket & Knit, and Monday Canasta, 5/24 Singing Bluebonnets, 5/25 Fun Lunch, and 5/26 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The next meeting will be May 19.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will gather at noon for lunch and a business meeting will start at 1 p.m.
For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Future trips will be discussed, including South Dakota, Scotland/Ireland, and Switzerland.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in travel. There are no dues or membership requirements.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
The speaker will be Paul Reyes, candidate for Texas Senate District 24.
A social time will start at 6:30 p.m. and the main program will begin at 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon Monday at Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple.
The guest speaker will be Susan Cory. A board meeting will take place at 11 a.m.
The meeting is open to all women.
Bell County Genealogical Society
The Bell County Genealogical Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
