Nancy Anthony knows a thing or two about making dresses. The coal miner’s daughter from the Oklahoma Ozarks grew up making her own clothes, and now she makes dresses for little girls in need.
Using her skills for a good cause
Temple woman, 91, donates dresses to girls around the world
