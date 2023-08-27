Nancy Anthony

Nancy Anthony uses a sewing machine to make a pillowcase dress for Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse program, at her home in Temple. A group of women at First Baptist Church in Temple is meeting monthly to prepare gift boxes for needy children around the world.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Nancy Anthony knows a thing or two about making dresses. The coal miner’s daughter from the Oklahoma Ozarks grew up making her own clothes, and now she makes dresses for little girls in need.

dstone@tdtnews.com