Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The guest speaker will be retired Lt. Col Michael Lee Lanning, who will discuss his book, “The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson: The Baseball Legend’s Battle for Civil Rights”.
In his book, Lanning tells the story of a young black second lieutenant, hungry to fight Nazis in Europe, that refused to move to the back of a U.S. Army bus in Texas and found himself court-martialed. The defiant soldier was Jack Roosevelt Robinson, already in 1944 a celebrated athlete in track and football and in a few years the man who would break Major League Baseball’s color barrier.
Lanning is the author of 29 books of non-fiction. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, where he served across the United States, Southeast Asia, and in Germany.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new Members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club, Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for July are: 7/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and 7/27 Fun Lunch.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room on the fourth floor of the Central Counties Service building, 304 S. 22nd St. in Temple.
Caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness are welcome to join the group for mutual support and sharing of information.
For information call 254-771-3638.
John Birch Society
The John Birch Society met July 12 at Dynasty Restaurant in Temple. Group members watched the video “JBS: Leading the Way on Election Integrity”.
The group will meet the second Thursday of each month starting in August. The next chapter meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Dynasty Restaurant, 2501 Airport Road in Temple.
For information contact Janice Carter at 409-718-8518 or email jkcarter41@gmail.com.