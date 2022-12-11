Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The club will not meet on Dec. 15. The next meeting will take place on Jan. 5.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 12/12 Bookworms, 12/15 Meet & Greet, 12/16 Trailblazers, 12/19 Knit & Crochet and Snack time Mah Jongg, 12/20 Bunco, 12/26 WellRead women and Monday Canasta, and 12/28 Fun Lunch.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Members are asked to bring blankets to be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
There will be a potluck lunch, which will be shared by attendees. Members who plan to attend the leadership training event in Rockdale will be asked to pay registration fees. For information call 254-742-5431.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will hold its final meeting of 2022 at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
Group members will finish Christmas cards for the residents of a local nursing home and the group will review reports from those who attended the District 8 Leadership meeting held on Dec. 6. Plans also will be made for activities in 2023.
Members are encouraged to bring finger foods to share for social hour.
Tanglefoot Club
The Tanglefoot Club of TEEA will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday at Wes’s Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple, for a Christmas luncheon with the Tejas Club. Members who would like to participate in a gift exchange are asked to bring a wrapped gift valued between $5 and $10.
Club members participated in several community activities last month. Christmas gift bags and net trees that group members made were donated to the Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility. Personal items collected at the BEEA meeting were donated to Hope Pregnancy Center and Feed My Sheep. The shoes and clothing left from the BEEA garage sale were donated to Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold a Christmas party at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton.
Tickets for the meal cost $10 each and may be purchased by contacting Susan Henry at 254-231-5747. The deadline to register is Dec. 13. Those attending may bring a dessert to share.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The last regular meeting of the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society for the year will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
A potluck dinner will be held. Those who attend are asked to bring food to share.
A white elephant gift exchange will be held for anyone wishing to participate. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift valued at $20 or less.
New members and visitors are welcome to attend the meeting. Officers for 2023 will be elected and last-minute business matters will be discussed. Dues for the coming year are now payable to the club’s treasurer.