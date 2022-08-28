The Salado Ladies Community League is planning the second Jingle Walk as part of its annual “Christmas in October.”
This year, the two-day celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p .m. on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
“The Jingle Walk was so well received last year that almost all the previous vendors agreed to participate this year,” Barclay McCort, a Salado Ladies Community League spokeswoman, said in an email. “The Jingle Walk allows participants to walk the Salado ‘Magic Mile’ and shop locally for lovely clothing and unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for your whole Christmas list.”
Passports — which entitles participants to a gift from each of the participating businesses while shopping — will be priced at $25 each.
“There will only be 250 passports available for this event and may be purchased online starting Sept. 1 at Central Texas Tickets website, centraltexastickets.com,” McCort said. “Click on the Salado Christmas in October Jingle Walk event. As a 501(c)(3), all proceeds are returned to the community through grants and scholarships.”
Passports will go on sale Sept. 1 and will be available until the quota is reached. Each participant can purchase up to six.
“The Passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located,” the Salado Ladies Community League said in a news release. “Your Passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable you to participate in the door prize drawing held at the end of the two day event.”
There are currently 25 businesses registered to participate, including Susan Marie’s of Salado, Angelic Herbs Next Level Wellness, The Shoppes on Main Boutique Marketplace, Salado Creek Antiques, Serendipity, Salado Glassworks, Greenfield’s Coffee & Tea House, Fletcher’s Books and Antiques, The Rose and Bee, and Strawberry Patch.
“The Salado Ladies Community League is excited to provide a fun way to shop local,” the Salado Ladies Community League said. “You’ll enjoy a day out with your besties ambling along the lovely sidewalks from shop to shop in the charming village of Salado, Texas. This year’s event is supported by many of your favorite Salado businesses and a shuttle will be available to transport you from parking to shopping areas throughout each day.”
A full list of participating businesses can be accessed online at centraltexastickets.com.