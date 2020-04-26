Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR, is unable to hold regular meetings due to current shelter in place orders.
Instead, the group is using the Zoom program to hold genealogical training sessions for members called Genealogy 101. The program included a basic and beginners course to assist prospective members with their genealogy. The course also teaches the requirements for NSDAR application.
In addition to the class, each student was given a nine-generation genealogy chart to begin their journey.
The class was taught by Regent Becky Vajdak and Treasurer Caroline Tillman.
For information visit www.dar.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While all activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com. For information on future activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is canceling its field trips due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, contact Ilse Meier at 254-630-6760.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which usually meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
Instead, the group will meet via the Zoom conferencing website. Those who wish to take part in online meetings are asked to email Lmeeker53@gmail.com and a link will be sent to join the group. The club is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The group’s motto is “We Serve”.
