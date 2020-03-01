The Bell Extension Education Association will present the 15th annual Luncheon and Style Show Saturday, March 21, at the Temple College Pavilion, 130 E Marvin R Felder Drive.
The theme for this year’s event is the Roaring 20s. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. Entertainment will be provided by the award-winning hmmm quartet.
Tickets are available for $20 each from any BEEA club member, or at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Tickets can also be acquired by calling 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. For table reservations, call 254-931-4034. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, March 16.
Proceeds from the event will support scholarships awarded to graduating 4-H seniors who meet qualifications, as well as BEEA activities.
The 4-H Fashion Review winning garments will be modeled by 4-H members during the style show, as well as spring fashions provided by Dillard’s. Models for Dillard’s styles will be BEEA members, families and friends.
Knights of Columbus will cater a full meal and dessert. 4-H Ambassadors will serve as ushers to the models.
Silent auction items will available for bids, and door prizes donated by local businesses will also be highlighted.
A significant part of the fundraising efforts are devoted to tickets for the annual quilt giveaway. This year’s Roaring 20s quilt was donated by members of the Tejas Extension Club who created it during club meetings. The quilt features a “single Irish chain” pattern with springtime colors.