Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated books to Raye-Allen Elementary in Temple. The chapter donated 221 new books to be used by the school as rewards for students and 51 “Big Books” for use by the Kindergarten and first grade students. The chapter has been collecting the books for several months as a literacy project. Principal Kasey Blomquist and Librarian Mandi Ray accepted the books on behalf of the school and students.
DAR members also enjoyed their August social on Aug. 12 at McAlister’s restaurant in Temple. The chapter is actively planning its upcoming regular meetings beginning in September and the Texas Society’s Fall Forum. For information about DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets are now available for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Upcoming activities for September are: 9/6 Chat’n Canasta, 9/10 TGIF lunch, 9/11 Couples Night Out, 9/13 Dominoes and Book Worms, 9/14 Tuesday Canasta and Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Popcorn Bridge, 9/16 Meet and Greet, 9/17 Trailblazers, 9/20 Mah Jongg, 9/21 Bunco, 9/22 Fun Lunch, 9/25 Exploring Wines, 9/27 Monday Canasta, Crochet/Knitting, Well Read Women, 9/28 Valentine Bridge, Singing Bluebonnets, and 9/30 Heritage Seekers.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 East St. in Belton.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 has temporarily suspended meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meetings will be held again once members feel it is safer to do so.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
On Sept. 16, the group’s District Governor, Angela Cases, will visit the club and share her goals for the new Lion year.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. Lion Club International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Belton resident and local historian Nancy Kelsey will review two books she and her late husband, Mike Kelsey, wrote concerning the history of Central Texas.
Both of the books are part of the “Images of America” series published by Arcadia Press. “Temple,” the first book Kelsey will discuss, is a summary of images that depict the everyday lives of people at work, worship and celebration. The second book to be discussed, “Bell County,” includes chapters devoted to Belton, Fort Hood, Killeen and Salado.
Attendees may bring a lunch to the meeting. The group recommends wearing masks and social distancing protocols will be in place. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
