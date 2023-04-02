Susan Chandler

Susan Chandler, the Czech Heritage Museum curator who died unexpectedly Sept. 4, demonstrates the magic gambler machine last summer at the museum. The SPJST Foundation, which oversees the museum, is raising money for an annual scholarship to a high school senior in Susan’s honor. Twelve paintings by renowned artist Lisa Chase will be auctioned online and the proceeds will assist in funding the scholarship.

 Photo courtesy of David Stone

Night at the Museum, a new community engagement series at the Czech Heritage Museum, will kick off April 13 and continue on the second Thursday of each month at least through August.