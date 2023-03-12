Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women group will hold a membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. A new member orientation will take place before the meeting at 10:45 a.m. and any interested woman may attend.
The keynote speaker will be Richard V. Battle, an executive with KeyTrak and business leader. He was appointed by the governor to the Texas Judicial Council and the Texas Emerging Technology Fund. He is also an author and his latest book, “Made in America by AmeriCANS not AmeriCANTS,” will be available for purchase.
Cost for the luncheon is $20 and reservations are due no later than March 20. To make a reservation, email sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or contact 254-217-4390.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet on Monday, March 20, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration and networking will start at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Nick Adams, an author and television commentator, who will present “Crushing Political Correctness and Wokism.”
The lunch costs $20 and RSVP is required by March 17. To register, email contactctrw@gmail.com or attendees may prepay through eventbrite.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet on Thursday at Wes’ Burger Shack, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773 or email robmed@embarqmail.com.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Topics of discussion will include the April 11 spring conference in Oakwood and the upcoming fundraiser rummage sale set April 14 and April 15 at the Seaton Community Center. Doris Marek and Rosemary Chudej will host the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Miller Heights Baptist Church, 1400 S. Wall St. in Belton.
This month’s program will be “Where and What You May Find in Texas” when it comes to rocks, fossils, gems and minerals. The presenter will be Susan Lovelace. A short business meeting will be held and members will share their recent finds and purchases.
The meeting is open to residents in Temple, Belton, Killeen and the surrounding areas.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 3/13 Bookworms, 3/14 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/15 Popcorn Bridge and Team Trivia, 3/16 Meet & Greet, 3/17 Trailblazers, 3/18 Exploring Wines, 3/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/21 Bunco, 3/22 Fun Lunch, 3/23 Heritage Seekers, 3/25 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 3/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 3/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
National Alliance on Mental Illness
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 28, at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. Attendees are advised to use the entrance on the valet parking side of the hospital and take the elevator to the fifth floor to conference room 5G31.
The meeting is open to caregivers, supporters and those suffering from mental illness. For information call 254-771-3638.
Grief support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Highway 190 in Temple, has announced several upcoming meetings for grief support and caregiver support.
A Grief Share session will be offered at the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on March 13, March 20 and March 27. This is a video-based bereavement class open to anyone dealing with grief or loss.
A dementia/alzheimer’s caregiver support group will meet at the funeral home at 6 p.m. on March 17, March 24 and March 31. Loved ones will do activities while caregivers meet to share tips and tricks for daily life.
The funeral home will hold a Death Café event at 6 p.m. on March 23 at Arusha’s, 126 N. East St. in Belton. Participants will gather to eat, drink and discuss death. This is a discussion group rather than a support group.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will host a seminar titled “Peaches and Plums” presented by Certified Master Gardener William “Bill” Walker at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the group’s learning center located at 1605 Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but space is limited to 50 participants. Donations will be accept to help support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
On Saturday, March 25, the association will hold a spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bend of the River, 7115 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Items for sale will include a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials and more. Certified Master Gardeners will be on site to assist patrons with plant selection and to answer any questions.
The association will hold a seminar, “Texas Superstar Annuals,” presented by Master Gardener Debbie Thompson at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. The seminar is free, but it is limited to 70 participants. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on March 13. Participants may register online at bitly/3XUU2Bk.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The speaker will be Juan Anaya, a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. He will present native plants to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators. A short business meeting will take place before the presentation.
Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists may count this event as one education credit hour. New members at this meeting will receive a potted native plant.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Shannon Coleman, governor for Rotary District 5870, and Jerry Chapman, Rotary District Foundation chair, will present the program at the next meeting.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
