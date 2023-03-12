Gamma Iota of Alpha Delta Kappa

Members of Gamma Iota of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary educators’ sorority, recently prepared dinner for guests staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Temple. Serving cowboy stew, cornbread and desserts were Jo Ann Leibowitz, left, Susan Vail, Megan Byrer, Joyce Novak, Peggy Stewart, Betty Salazar, Shirleen Chandler, Linda Tyson, Connie Harris, Michelle Martinez, Tina Coppin, Pam Major, Sissy Daniel, Shirley Hoelscher and Carol Nelson.

 Courtesy photo

