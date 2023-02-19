Ping pong

Paul Friedman returns a serve during a game of ping pong recently at Sammons Community Center. The center has three tables, and program director Marissa Ybarra says the growing club will soon need a fourth table.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

John Schuckmann was all smiles after rocketing a serve past Paul Friedman in a ping-pong matchup Thursday between two retired physicians. Friedman vowed revenge, and he got it moments later by sneaking a shot past his opponent.