I took a walk through my garden after the recent ice storm. Many of the plants were still covered with snow and ice and I wondered what to expect after the thaw. Will I simply plan to replace everything? Will some of my plants survive and in what shape will they be as they attempt to recover? Yes, the days long ice storm of February 2021 will be something we will talk about for many years to come.
While everything was still thawing out, I did a little research regarding what to expect of my garden. Watch out for broken sprinkler systems. We generally don’t think of them because they are out of sight, but the lengthy freeze may have surprised us unpleasantly with a broken or cracked water line in addition to the loss of plants we love.
Plants will have cold injury. Their leaves will be scorched especially around new growth. Perhaps the plants were not appropriate for the local climate or the unusually harsh temperatures that we experienced.
When replacing these plants, select winter hardy plants. Try not to fertilize too late in the fall to avoid tender new growth as colder weather hits. Be sure the soil properly drains. Water once a month in winter if there is no rain.
So, what actually survived? The weeds! We will have our work cut out for us to get rid of them.
Actually, as the days and weeks pass we will see new life sprouting from plants we thought were dead just as we were about to replace them. Let plants recuperate till spring. When new buds begin to come in, you will see what needs to be cut back.
Don’t fertilize till in the spring. Plants will look terrible but patience will pay off.
A good sign to tell if a branch or stem of a plant is alive is if the leaves damaged by the freeze fall off, it is alive. If the leaves stay on the branch or stem, it is likely that the branch or stem is dead, according to Larry Stein, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.
The only thing to do now is to remove broken or hazardous limbs, such as those in trees or large shrubs.
Is the cold weather over for this year? I am not a weather prognosticator but remember the snowfall of 2007 at Easter which was April 8. Trimming off the plants now will remove the protection that might be needed for new growth in addition to exposing new area to harsh weather.
Considering the weather conditions we survived, it is highly likely that new plants grown by nurseries have also suffered and may be in short supply. It is wise to try to save what we can.
As a bonus to the beauty of the snow and ice, there has been an abundance of bird life foraging for food and water in the cold. Even dead plants offer a shelter and possible food for wildlife.
While we are contemplating the fate of our plants, it might be a good time to assess the replacement of plants that have overgrown their space or have not fared so well where they are currently planted. One of my favorite resources is the Grow Green book of Natural and Adapted Landscape Plants. It can be downloaded as a pdf at https://agrilifecdn.tamu.edu/water/files/2014/01/central-texas-landscaping-plants-guide.pdf. This resource was written for the City of Austin, but everything listed in this book also applies to Central Texas.
Again, it is hard to be patient, but patience will pay off in the long run of working with our landscapes; leave the plants alone for the time being. One authority from Texas A&M said “learn to like ugly.”
Looking ahead, the Bell County Master Gardener Plant Sale is scheduled for March 20 at the Agrilife Extension Center Master Gardener Education Building, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.