Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does golf tournament
Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent, Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sammons Golf Course in Temple to raise funds for college scholarships.
The cost to participate is $70 per player and includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women. A 50/50 drawing also will be held with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5, or 15 for $10.
Hole sponsors also are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
For registration forms or information email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com or call 254-624-0001.
VFW Post 1820 Voice of Democracy
VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual audio essay Voice of Democracy contest. This year’s theme is: “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”.
The program is open to all students in ninth through 12th grade. Students should record their reading on an audio CD of flash drive (audio tapes are no longer accepted). Entries must be received at the post no later than Nov. 15.
In addition to the Voice of Democracy contest, the post also is sponsoring the Patriot’s Pen contest. The theme for this contest is: “What is Patriotism to Me?”.
This essay contest is open to all students in the sixth through eighth grade. Essays must be no less than 300 words and cannot exceed 400 words. Essays must be submitted to the post by Nov. 15.
Both contests will be judged on Nov. 22 and top winners will have the opportunity to compete at the district level.
Each year the contest provides scholarships to the top winners. For entry forms or for more information visit www.vfw.org or call the post at 254-778-5450.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday on the patio of hostess Taddy Maddox of Belton. This is a change of venue as reported in August.
Members are guests will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178 or visit http://bspinternational.org/home.php.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet Friday, Sept. 18, at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Meet and great and registration will take place at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $15 per person; no RSVP is required.
The guest speaker will be Nick Adams, who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump to join the board of the Wilson Center. Adams is also an author, Fox News contributor and founder and executive director of The Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness. He will speak on “American Exceptionalism”.
For information visit www.ctrw-pac.com.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
“Keep dreaming of places to go and things to see until we can meet again,” club officials said in new release.
American Legion Post. 183 Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing
The Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett, will hold a Veteran’s Day breakfast and prize drawing Saturday, Nov. 14.
Starting at 8 a.m., breakfast plates of sausage, hashbrowns and scrambled eggs will be available for $5 each. Orange juice also will be available for $1. Meals will be served to-go only and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
A prize drawing will take place at 10 a.m. Tickets for the drawing are $10 each and are available from any Post 183 Legionnaire member. For information or tickets, contact Post Commander Walter Saverse at 254-770-8381; Post Adjutant Don Ford Jr. at 254-541-9606; or Larry “Joe” Cavanaugh at 254-527-3205.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: Chat N Canasta will take place Sept. 7; a Tuesday Canasta event will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 8; a TGIF event will be held Sept. 11; a Couples Night Out will take place Sept. 12; the Bookworms will meet Sept. 14; Snack Time and Mah Jongg Bunco will be held Sept. 15; Popcorn Bridge will be held Sept. 16; a Meet and Greet coffee event will take place Sept. 17; the Trail Blazers will meet Sept. 18; Monday Canasta will take place Sept. 21; Valentine Bridge will be held and the Bluebonnets will meet Sept. 22; a Fun Lunch will take place Sept. 23; and an Exploring Wines event will be held Sept. 26.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.