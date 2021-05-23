Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees — not just teachers and administrators. This includes secretaries, teacher assistants, janitors, cafeteria employees, maintenance department, and transportation department employees.
For more information and/or a registration form contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
New members are asked to mail completed forms with $45, which covers $35 state and $10 local dues to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502.
Miller Heights Elementary in Belton received 265 kindergarten to fifth grade level books from the group’s Children Book Project. Group members would like to thank Principal Hope Orsag, and students Maddow and Wyatt Orsag on behalf of their school for receiving the books. Also, BCESEA members Kerry Hancock, Vicky Donohoe, Jan Ebertowski, and Pam Neves receive a grateful thanks for their time and effort in serving the children.
Coryell County Historical Commission
The Coryell County Historical Commission will have a historical marker dedication service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Gatesville.
The marker will honor the life of Dr. John C. Bates, who was a surgeon during the Civil War. Following the war, Bates was called on to testify in Washington, D.C., during the first war crimes trial held in the United States. He testified for the prosecution in the trial of Confederate Capt. Henry Wirz, who was later found guilty and hanged in 1865. Bates and his family migrated to Texas following the Civil War. He died in Gatesville on Sept. 20, 1872, at the age of 49.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for May are: 5/25 Virtual Happy Hour; and 5/26 Fun Lunch.
For information on joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, contact Suzanne Boyer at 254-493-2377 or email suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter 586 is returning to live, in-person monthly meetings at the Temple Public Library in the third floor meeting room. The group’s next meeting will take place 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27.
There will be coffee, snacks and socializing. The chapter will be considering officers for 2021. All active and retired Federal employees are invited.
Those who attend are asked to bring a cookie donation for the residents of the William R. Courtney Texas Veterans Home.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the temporary closing of the Hilton the group is now meeting at 1st St. Roasters, 110 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The group’s next meeting will be June 3. The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to join. Lions Clubs International’s motto is “We Serve”.
