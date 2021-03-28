Temple High is always ready to take the stage.
On Thursday, the campus’ theater program advanced to region for its one-act play performance — a bi-district competition that also included Belton High, Midway High, Duncanville High, Bryan High and Waxahachie High.
Genevieve Myers, Sereniti Patterson and Kylie Burke were selected to the bi-district contest’s all-star cast, while Hanna Prince was named an honorable mention.
The group’s play, “Student Body” by Frank Winters, previously won Temple High its 29th consecutive district title on March 13.
“To consistently be the top production in our UIL district for 29 years is an amazing accomplishment and shows the strength and high level of excellence our theatre program is known for,” Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s director of fine arts, said at the time. “Our students and theatre staff work incredibly hard throughout the year … hard work pays off every year in the UIL one-act play contest.”
These advances through the one-act play competitions come as Natasha Tolleson, Temple High’s head theater director, celebrates her 30th year leading the thespian troupe. With UIL ending last year’s scheduled competition early in response to COVID-19, Tolleson said her students were eager for the chance to take the stage again.
“We’re just happy to be able to perform,” Tolleson said. “Our kids were so excited about their show last year, but after going home for spring break we never came back to school and we never came back to our play.”
Although Belton High did not advance to the region competition with Temple High and Waxahachie High on Thursday, Melissa Stuhff — Belton High’s theater director — was proud of how her students competed.
“We’re just really proud to have the kids that we have, who have been rising to the occasion this year … for not giving up and finding ways to keep living on time,” she said. “It’s been really important to them.”
Stuhff said her one-act play team, a 22-student ensemble, received a variety of compliments following their performance of “Proof.”
However, the Belton High theater director noted how judges were particularly impressed with how her students were able to enunciate their lines.
“We received a lot of compliments on how well the kids were able to be clearly understood, even though they were required to wear masks,” she said
But face-coverings were not an exclusive COVID-19 protocol, as all performers and spectators also were required to exit the auditorium after their performance — a requirement that restricted students from watching other area schools.
“I think we were a little bummed to not be able to stay and watch all the shows,” Stuhff said. “Usually we stick around and watch … but some things are different this year and we weren’t able to do that.”
The region contest, featuring Temple High, is scheduled for April 16-17 at University High School, 3201 S. New Road in Waco. Of the eight schools that will compete from Districts 9-6A through 16-6A, just two one-act play teams will advance to state.