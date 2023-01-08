NAACP Temple Branch
The NAACP Temple Branch will hold a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program and officer installation at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Charles Edward Maze, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. For information visit www.templetxnaacp.org.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 1/9 Bookworms, 1/13 TGIF, 1/14 Couples Night Out, 1/16 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 1/17 Bunco, 1/18 Popcorn Bridge, 1/19 Meet & Greet, 1/20 Trailblazers, 1/21, Exploring Wines, 1/23 Well-Read Women, Knit & Crochet and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Fun Lunch, 1/26 Heritage Seekers, and 1/28 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
For information contact President Dolores Skrabanek at 254-985-2344 or 254-721-5645.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, at 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Jan. 10 will be Dan Kirkley, founder and president of Hope for the Hungry. Also, the Belton ISD Educator of the Quarter, Samantha Garrell from Miller Heights Elementary, will be recognized.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Evans will teach participants how to identify native plants in Bell County and how to access his photo galleries.
The meeting is open to the public. The group will not meet in January.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bell County AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Club presidents are reminded to bring Cultural Arts entry sheets. The Tanglefoot EE Club will host the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public. For information call 254-742-5431.
Tejas EE Club
The Tejas EE Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Plantation Square Apartments, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple. The meeting will include a review of the Bell Extension Education Association meeting and community efforts for 2023. LaVelle Parsons will lead the meeting.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet for a luncheon at noon Monday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple. The board will meet at 11 a.m.
The meeting is open to all women. Applications for membership also will be available. For information contact 254-624-3659.
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will meet Monday, Jan. 16, at The Gin at Nolan Creek, at 219 S. East St. in Belton. Registration will start at 11 a.m. and the meeting will be called to order at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person.
Detective Joseph Scaramucci of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department will be the guest speaker. Scaramucci has trained more than 335 agencies in the U.S. as well as Mongolian and Peruvian offices and provided technical support for human trafficking operations and investigations. His topic will be “Human Trafficking Awareness in Central Texas.”
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Thursday. Registration is available on eventbrite.com.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Jennifer Eikenhorst of Hewitt will review her book “Left Turn.” Eikenhorst was involved in a vehicle accident in 2016 that resulted in a death. She is now associated with the effort known as Causing Accidental Death and Injury and works with those involved in tragic accidents.
Attendees may bring their lunch and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. The meeting is open to the public.