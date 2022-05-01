After almost three decades of bringing music to Temple, conductor Thomas Fairlie will hold his final show with the Temple Symphony Orchestra next week.
The show, which is this season’s last, will also mark an end to Fairlie’s 28-year tenure as the organization’s artistic director and conductor. Fairlie helped develop the organization’s board of directors in 1994, and has since aided in planning, fundraising, public relations and artistic development.
Fairlie said that, while he still loves conducting, he just felt that it was the right time to step down. He also pointed out that the orchestra was in its best financial state since its creation.
“I’ve just sort of reached a point where I thought it was time for someone younger to take over the management things,” Fairlie said. “I still love doing the music but there is a lot of behind the scenes, hands-on management.”
The final performance will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
The concert will feature pianists Anthony Pattin and Frances Renzi who will perform The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saens. Organizers said the program will start with Roman Carnival Overture by Hector Berlioz and conclude with Symphony No. 3 “The Eroica” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Buford Craig, president of the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s board of directors, said Fairlie will be missed.
“One of the great joys of my last six years working on the board has been getting to know Tom and watching him work, Craig said.
Bruce Cain, an associate professor of music at Southwestern University, said he has enjoyed working with Fairlie when he sang as a soloist with the orchestra during its lifetime.
“Singing with the symphony was exciting,” Cain said. “Maestro Fairlie is always professional and well-prepared, but he knows how to have fun making music.”
While Fairlie has not been involved in the process of choosing his replacement, he said he anticipates the organization’s board finalizing a list of about four candidates before having them conduct a concert sometime next year.
Going forward, Fairlie said he plans to take at least the next year off from any conducting work to spend time with his family. He said he doesn’t know what he will do after that.
“I feel grateful for the relationships I have made during my tenure as orchestra conductor,” Fairlie said. “I truly appreciate all of the people who have supported the orchestra over the years, both with their musical talents and also with their financial contributions. It has been a wonderful opportunity and a culmination of my life’s work.”
Tickets for the May 8 concert are available at the box office before the concert, in the fine arts office at Temple College and online at Templesymphony.org.