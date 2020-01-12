The Bell County Museum in Belton will be launching a new program this week to help tiny tots get an early start learning about history and science.
Tiny Thinkers will be offered the third Wednesday of every month from 9:30-11 a.m. for kids 5 years old and younger. The events are free, and pre-registration is required.
Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator, said the inspiration for Tiny Thinkers came about when she noticed there weren’t a lot of programs specifically for children under 5.
“So I wanted to bring that forward a little bit more to offer more things for those pre-K students,” she said. “Kids start learning so early that if they’re not engaged and challenged at that age, they may have trouble later in grade levels like kindergarten and so forth. So we wanted to incorporate that whole system in.”
She said Tiny Thinkers is a story-time based program where children can learn about subjects like Native Americans, the Chisholm Trail, archeology, architecture, pioneers and all the different parts of Bell County and American history.
“So they’ll do so with a story that relates to the topic, and then some hands-on activities and crafts that all relate back to it to kind of scaffold their learning,” she said.
The first event will take place this Wednesday. Ricketts said they will read “The Legend of the Indian Paint Brush,” and will talk about the culture of the Native American tribes that called Bell County home. The kids will also get to use the mano and metate to grind salt while learning how the Native Americans would grind corn.
“And then they’ll be able to make artwork that relates to it, so we’re going to be painting with the colors of nature as they did in the storybook to paint corn of their own,” she said.
Ricketts said each event will last about an hour and a half to allow children time to hear the story, talk about the topic, look at the exhibit and take time with their activities.
Parents are encouraged to attend alongside their children, so the kids are in a comfortable environment.
Ricketts said registration for all monthly Tiny Thinkers events is open and can be completed online at bellcountymuseum.org.