The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is working with various community partners to present new family shows onstage as part of its Literacy in Theater program this spring.
The first show of 2020 will be “Judy Moody & Stink” Feb. 16, followed by “The Magic School Bus,” March 7. The family shows promote communication, education, science, social studies with an emphasis on language arts. Programs are literature-based and accompanied by music. At each performance children will receive a copy of a story to take home and read.
“The CAC hopes to encourage the value and importance of literacy,” Marketing Director Jane Boone said in a news release.
“Judy Moody & Stink” will begin 2 p.m. Sunday. This dynamic sister and brother duo takes audiences on a hilarious adventure. As usual, Judy is in a mood. After seeing her classmate’s picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. All the while, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Award. Judy Moody and Stink are the perfect pair for their imperfect capers that lead to fun, mystery, sibling rivalry and, in the end, true friendship. This play is by ArtsPower.
On Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m., “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” will be presented onstage by TheaterWorksUSA. When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip. But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.
“The CAC is excited to present the Literacy in Theater family series encouraging literacy for our youth in Central Texas,” Boone said. “It’s very important to continue to offer programs such as these, making the arts accessible to all in Central Texas.”
These family shows are sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple, Rotary Club of Temple South, Temple Children’s Museum and Barnes and Noble.
The Cultural Activities Center is located at 3011 North Third St. in Temple, and offers many family shows, onstage entertainment, as well as classes throughout the year.
Tickets for the family shows cost $12 for adults and $7 for children, and are available online at cacARTS.org.
For more information, call 254-773-9926.