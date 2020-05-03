The annual Relay for Life program, which supports the American Cancer Society, has been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Relay for Life organizers are holding “Texas Hope,” a streaming celebration live on Facebook. The streaming event will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
“While many of our spring Relay for Life events have been postponed, our fight against cancer won’t be,” Ashley Monroe, a representative with Relay for Life, said in a news release. “We want everyone in our Central and West Texas communities to get a chance to come together and Relay this spring, while we determine what our events will look like at later dates this year. Our Texas Hope Relay will feature many of the elements that make Relay special — honoring survivors and caregivers, funding our mission, a luminaria ceremony — all held in a virtual format.”
To RSVP for the “Texas Hope” event, visit the Relay for Life of Bell County Facebook page. For information email Ashley Monroe at Ashley.Monroe@cancer.org.
Proceeds raised by the Relay for Life program are used for research, programs and resources for cancer patients and their families.