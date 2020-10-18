An annual motorcycle ride that benefits those in need for Christmas is still a go. The 28th annual Tri-County Toy Run will take place on Dec. 6, the first Sunday in December.
The Toy Run raises money and collects donated toys to distribute to children whose families are unable to afford Christmas gifts. The gifts are then donated to local charities, which distribute them to families in need.
Registration for riders and volunteers begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple. Breakfast will be served at the American Legion.
At 1 p.m., riders will depart for the 55-mile trip to Putters ‘N’ Gutters, 2341 U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas.
Last year, more than 850 riders took the trip that rides through Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
The cost to participate in the toy run is either a $10 donation or a new toy.