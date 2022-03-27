National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Vietnam War veterans with a certificate and special presentation by Temple Mayor Tim Davis during a recent meeting.
U.S. Air Force veterans honored were Jerry Curtis, Edward C Hodge Jr., Bud Johnson, John Snelson, James W. Lea and Lamar Edison. U.S. Army veterans honored were John Patrick Burt, Jackie W. Elrod, Michael E. Miller, Beverly Gillaspie and Grady E Hammett. A U.S. Navy veteran honored was Thomas Hughes. Civilian Awards for service during the Vietnam War were Pamela Baker for service to the USO and Sandra Jones for her service to the Plans Division, Ft. Monmouth.
For information about DAR email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The remaining Bell County Newcomers Club activities for March are: 3/28 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Unit NAACP
The Temple Unit NAACP will hold its regular meetings 6-7 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month starting Monday.
The meeting will take place at the old historical Temple Public Library at 101 N. Main St. in Temple.
The meeting is open to the public. For information contact Temple Unit NAACP President Bennie Walsh at 254-563-9889.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
The group’s next meeting will be April 7. Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to anyone with a heart for community service.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association has officially started its membership drive for 2022-2023.
Dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check or with the PayPal app. Those who wish to use the PayPal option must use the link: PayPal.met/BCRSEA. For information contact Millie Henn, treasurer, at milliehenn4@gmail.com or membership chairwoman Karen McGregor at missusa78@aol.com.
Group members participated in multiple activities in March. A $500 check was presented to the Belton Early Childhood School library to buy books for children to take home.
Some retirees sat and enjoyed reading to the young students. The school administration happily received the gift.
A group of 25 retirees met at the Czech Heritage Museum for an enlightening tour.
The group’s next executive board meeting will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
The regular monthly meeting will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sage Brush Drive in Belton. Recent scholarship recipients will be the guest speakers.
Group members are reminded to turn their volunteer hours in to Paul Parker via email at pfparker@gmail.com.
Volunteers are sought to read at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy on April 15. Those interested in reading are asked to contact Pat Duran at p.duran25@yahoo. com.
