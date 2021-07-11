The Academie Musique of Central Texas is bringing Disney’s “Mary Poppins, Jr.” to the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple with three performances on Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Directed by Stephen Ash, Katy Dennis-Bishop and Shelley Dennis, this will be the 12th annual teen summer music theatre week-long workshop presented by the Academie Musique. Rehearsals begin on Monday and culminate with the weekend performances.
The cast is a collaboration of 53 students ages 12 to 18 years old who were chosen through an audition process in May. Students are from Temple, Belton, Salado, Harker Heights, Moody, Academy and Holland.
Based on the Broadway musical “Mary Poppins,” this version is slightly shorter. This production has two acts with a 15 minute intermission and includes show favorites such as “Step in Time,” “Supercalifragilistic,” “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Feed the Birds.”
“You will even experience a flying Mary Poppins. Come see these students bring Bert, Mary, Mr. Banks and friends to life,” Shelley Stansbury Dennis, executive director of Academie Musique, said in a news release.
For information about Academie Musique visit www.amcentex.org. Tickets can be purchased at www.cacarts.org. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Masks will be required to be worn by the audience.