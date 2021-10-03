At Peaceful Acres, a woman- and Veteran-owned equine facility, there is nearly 30 years of experience working with and sharing knowledge of horses.
But Peaceful Acres, 8022 Cedar Creek Road in Temple, is more than a local horseback riding school for area residents.
It also is a nonprofit equine rescue, adoption center and boarding facility, and offers educational classes, horse camps, Bit ‘N Bridle badges for Girl Scouts, birthday parties, photo sessions, easy breaking and training classes.
“We offer the community a chance to spend time with the equine, learn about them, ride them, fall in love and adopt them,” according to Peaceful Acres’ website.
Last week, Peaceful Acres announced that Sir Duke — one of its rescue horses — had found its “forever home,” and is currently acclimating to its new owners.
“A new start, in a loving home,” Peaceful Acres posted to its Facebook. “Couldn’t ask for anything better. Thank you for giving him this amazing home.”
The equine facility also recently extended that gratitude to anyone who has adopted through them.
“Everyone of you is amazing,” Peaceful Acres said. “I’m so glad you found us and fell in love with one or two or three of our amazing rescues. I can’t wait for them to … start creating memories. You have made this year a record breaking year for us so far. Enjoy your new babies.”
Although Peaceful Acres is continuously taking strides in its efforts with equine rescue and adoption, it still takes pride in its stature as a teaching barn.
“If you have a young one that loves horses, wants to be a veterinarian, run an equine facility, or just have their own horse — this is the place they will learn everything there is to learn about these amazing creatures and have fun doing it safely,” according to Peaceful Acres.
That educational element includes teaching riders about proper horseback riding safety, pre-riding care, how to tack up equipment and the differences between gaited and quarter-typed horses.
“They will learn (that) difference and be able to experience the difference through their time with us,” according to Peaceful Acres.
Peaceful Acres is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. Prospective riders can request a quote for services by phone at (254) 563-0031 or by email at peacelovefarm8022@gmail.com