For Alayne Denton, being elected to lead the Children of the Republic of Texas has been a goal for the past six years.
Denton, who is a senior at Academy High School, was elected earlier this month to serve as the president general of the statewide organization for the next year. She said she was both humbled and pleased that her friends in the organization would elect her.
The election of Denton also means her family has become the only one in the organization’s history to have produced three president generals, with her two older brothers serving in 2014 and 2017.
“Serving as president general has been a goal of mine for the past six years,” Denton said. “I am told my family set a historic record in the 90 years of CRT. We are the only family to have produced three president generals.”
The organization is the junior group of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, with its mission being to encourage children to study Texas history and celebrate the state.
Membership in the organization requires applicants to show proof of land grants given to their ancestors during the years of the Texas Republic.
Denton is the ninth generation of her family to have lived in Texas.
“I desire to encourage patriotism, historical preservation and the study of Texas history,” Denton said. “I want my year of service to be meaningful and promote CRT well.”
Denton has developed a project called “Momentum & Monuments,” which encourages volunteer efforts to clean cemeteries and historical markers. Denton said she is encouraging any organization, not just CRT, to join the effort to keep these places clean.
For information about CRT or the “Momentum & Monuments” project, visit crttexas.com or email presidentgeneral@crttexas.com.